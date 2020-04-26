Head-To-Head Contrast: Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) vs. Diversified Restaurant (NYSE:SAUC)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) and Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yum! Brands and Diversified Restaurant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum! Brands $5.60 billion 4.62 $1.29 billion $3.55 24.19 Diversified Restaurant $153.14 million 0.23 -$5.00 million N/A N/A

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Restaurant.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yum! Brands and Diversified Restaurant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum! Brands 1 17 5 0 2.17 Diversified Restaurant 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yum! Brands currently has a consensus target price of $104.58, indicating a potential upside of 21.76%. Given Yum! Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than Diversified Restaurant.

Volatility and Risk

Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Restaurant has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yum! Brands and Diversified Restaurant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum! Brands 23.12% -13.90% 22.65% Diversified Restaurant -3.04% N/A -3.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Yum! Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Diversified Restaurant shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Yum! Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Diversified Restaurant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Diversified Restaurant on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2018, it had 22,621 KFC units; 18,431 Pizza Hut units; and 7,072 Taco Bell units in approximately 140 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc., a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

