Head-To-Head Comparison: Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) vs. Command Center (NYSE:CCNI)

Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) and Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Command Center and Trueblue’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Command Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trueblue $2.37 billion 0.24 $63.07 million $2.05 7.08

Trueblue has higher revenue and earnings than Command Center.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Command Center and Trueblue, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Command Center 0 0 0 0 N/A Trueblue 0 2 1 0 2.33

Trueblue has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Trueblue shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Command Center shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Trueblue shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Command Center and Trueblue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Command Center N/A N/A N/A Trueblue 2.66% 13.06% 7.20%

Summary

Trueblue beats Command Center on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Command Center Company Profile

Command Center, Inc., a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. The company serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries. As of March 28, 2018, it owned and operated 67 branches in 23 states. The company was formerly known as Command Staffing, LLC and changed its name to Command Center, Inc. in November 2005. Command Center, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc. provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers recruitment and on-premise management services, and temporary and dedicated drivers for the transportation and distribution industries under Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, and Centerline Drivers brands. The PeopleScout segment offers permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and manages customers' contingent labor programs comprising vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. TrueBlue, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

