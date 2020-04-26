Head-To-Head Comparison: Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) versus Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA)

Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Magna-Lab and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna-Lab N/A N/A -4,533.33% Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems N/A -649.06% -88.49%

0.1% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Magna-Lab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magna-Lab and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna-Lab N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems $10,000.00 275.74 -$1.62 million N/A N/A

Magna-Lab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Magna-Lab and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna-Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Magna-Lab has a beta of 5.03, indicating that its share price is 403% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Magna-Lab

Magna-Lab, Inc. is a shell company, which intends to identify and merge with an operating company. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Syosset, NY.

About Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, and periodic acceleration platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers Exer-Rest line of acceleration therapeutic platforms, including the Exer-Rest AT3800 and the Exer-Rest AT4700 models, which are whole body periodic acceleration therapeutic devices to healthy individuals, as well as for physicians and their patients. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

