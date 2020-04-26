Head-To-Head Analysis: Youdao (DAO) vs. The Competition

Youdao (NYSE: DAO) is one of 49 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Youdao to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao N/A N/A N/A Youdao Competitors 699.82% -25.20% 4.52%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Youdao and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 1 0 4 0 2.60 Youdao Competitors 363 1094 1221 57 2.36

Youdao presently has a consensus target price of $25.60, suggesting a potential upside of 32.09%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 37.88%. Given Youdao’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Youdao has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Youdao and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $1.67 billion -$87.04 million -2.29 Youdao Competitors $587.25 million $55.25 million 38.83

Youdao has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Youdao rivals beat Youdao on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. Its learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services. The company also provides sales of smart devices and solutions, and technical supporting to the VIE; consulting services; and online learning services, as well as online marketing services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

