Head-To-Head Analysis: EHang (EH) and Its Rivals

EHang (NASDAQ: EH) is one of 27 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare EHang to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A EHang Competitors 5.10% -52.32% 4.80%

0.1% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EHang and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million N/A -10.41 EHang Competitors $15.69 billion $841.22 million 5.06

EHang’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EHang and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 EHang Competitors 678 1878 2397 181 2.41

EHang presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.37%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 116.30%. Given EHang’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EHang has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

EHang competitors beat EHang on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

