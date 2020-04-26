Head to Head Analysis: Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) vs. Elmira Savings Bank (OTCMKTS:ESBK)

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Elmira Savings Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Services 27.70% 13.05% 1.34% Elmira Savings Bank 12.44% N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Citizens Financial Services and Elmira Savings Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $2.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Elmira Savings Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Citizens Financial Services pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Elmira Savings Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Elmira Savings Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Elmira Savings Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Services $70.37 million 2.59 $19.49 million $5.53 9.40 Elmira Savings Bank $28.03 million 1.36 $3.49 million N/A N/A

Citizens Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank.

Summary

Citizens Financial Services beats Elmira Savings Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as manages oil and gas matters related to the customers land; and mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full-service banking branches in Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Clinton, Lebanon, Lancaster, Berks, Schuylkill, and Centre counties, Pennsylvania; and Allegany County, New York, as well as a limited branch office each in Union and Lancaster counties, Pennsylvania. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit. In addition, it offers commercial real estate mortgages, such as permanent and construction mortgages, and development loans; commercial loans, including term and time loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences. Further, the company provides debit cards, safe deposit boxes, and financial services products; and financial planning advisory, online and mobile banking, overdraft protection, notary public, funds transfer, merchant, and cash management services. Additionally, it operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.

