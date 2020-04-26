Head-To-Head Analysis: Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) vs. Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brookline Bancorp and Carver Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.66%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $377.42 million 2.24 $87.72 million $1.10 9.64 Carver Bancorp $28.09 million 0.25 -$5.94 million N/A N/A

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 23.24% 9.56% 1.14% Carver Bancorp -19.67% -103.47% -0.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; financing for construction and development projects; home equity and other consumer loans; and commercial loans and leases to small and midsized businesses. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2018, the Company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending products, as well as construction, business, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit card, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and three ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

