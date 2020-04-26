Harvest Investment Services LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.95.

Apple stock opened at $282.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.