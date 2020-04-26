Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,103,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,800,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after buying an additional 722,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,060,000 after buying an additional 684,715 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $75.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.63. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.