Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

