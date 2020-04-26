Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 490 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $9,133,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX opened at $266.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.75 and its 200-day moving average is $276.18. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $171.04 and a 1-year high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.68.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.