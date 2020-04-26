Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 36,706 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,706 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

