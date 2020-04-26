Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,497 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $6,405,810,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,270,000 after acquiring an additional 222,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,551,000 after acquiring an additional 433,894 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $446,977,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

