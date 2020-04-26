Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,016 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

CVX stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average is $105.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

