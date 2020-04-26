Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 18,522 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,522 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,913,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,601,000 after purchasing an additional 525,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,720,000 after purchasing an additional 465,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. BTIG Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $85.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average is $95.97. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,110 shares of company stock worth $5,282,677. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

