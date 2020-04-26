Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,511 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $212.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.88 and a 200-day moving average of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

