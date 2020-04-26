Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 5,466 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,502,000 after purchasing an additional 494,213 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $1,886,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $164,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

BSX stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

