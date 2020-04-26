Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,926 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,881,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,027,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $37,940,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $22,473,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $200.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $304.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.52 and its 200 day moving average is $254.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

