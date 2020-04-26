Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,358 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CME Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 62,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $182.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

