Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $36.09 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

