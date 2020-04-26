Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,118 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,214 shares of company stock worth $19,039,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

