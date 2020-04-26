Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,011 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Illumina by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $624,171,000 after buying an additional 829,865 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 36,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $309.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.35.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,638 shares of company stock worth $4,625,423. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

