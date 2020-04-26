Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Dollar General by 272.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 172,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after buying an additional 125,957 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 14.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $175.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.24. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $183.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

