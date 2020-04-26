Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.86 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 410,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.8% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,185,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $1,646,842.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,441.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $125.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.98. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

