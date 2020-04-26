Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.23 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 1,440.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $72.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on CERN. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.48.

In related news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

