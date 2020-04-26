Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,937 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in VF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. Raymond James began coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.