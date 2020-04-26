Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $40.37 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in Alphabet by 24.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $872,000. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,317.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.