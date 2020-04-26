Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.72 Million Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.14.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

