Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.68 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,974 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $180.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.83.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

