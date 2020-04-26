Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

