Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.44 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $189,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,459.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,334 shares of company stock worth $3,388,184. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

