Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.7% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 37.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 345,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,018,000 after acquiring an additional 95,058 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 181,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,041,000 after purchasing an additional 111,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after buying an additional 46,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.17. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $152.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $317,723.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,723.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,008,106. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.