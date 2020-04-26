Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.26 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

ADI stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $762,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

