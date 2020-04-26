Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $223,480,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $142,756,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after purchasing an additional 732,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,739 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

