Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $216.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.