Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $208,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.9% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 165,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $107.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

