Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 971.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,164,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,864 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 871,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,077,000 after purchasing an additional 845,674 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $112,071,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,474,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,302,000 after purchasing an additional 610,885 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $106.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.