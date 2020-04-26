Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

