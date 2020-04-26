Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $177.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.09. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.