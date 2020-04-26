Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,946,000 after purchasing an additional 621,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,287,000 after purchasing an additional 141,666 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

SRE stock opened at $126.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.04. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.