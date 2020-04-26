Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 601,673 shares of company stock worth $27,750,760 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.