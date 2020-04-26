Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Centene by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,754,000 after purchasing an additional 300,310 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Centene by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,967 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,421,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,904,000 after purchasing an additional 189,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $913,762.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock worth $3,470,063 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

