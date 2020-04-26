Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,794,000 after purchasing an additional 96,133 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after acquiring an additional 381,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,857,000 after acquiring an additional 173,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,310,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

