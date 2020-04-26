Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 331 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,223,000 after purchasing an additional 539,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,139,000 after purchasing an additional 275,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after acquiring an additional 125,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.38, for a total value of $1,263,580.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,525 shares of company stock worth $21,465,178. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.07.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $566.21 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $574.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.