Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 22,646 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $82.64 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.