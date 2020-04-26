Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Embraer were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Embraer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 533,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 29,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 43,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ERJ opened at $5.82 on Friday. Embraer SA has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. On average, analysts predict that Embraer SA will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Embraer from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

