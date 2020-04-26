Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,720 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 498,945 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 998,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,815,000 after purchasing an additional 437,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,366,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

NYSE:SWK opened at $107.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

