Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 988 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,928 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,688,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $563,239,000 after purchasing an additional 319,348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,480,000 after purchasing an additional 715,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,309,000 after purchasing an additional 73,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.90. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.65.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

