Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 927 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Xerox were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after buying an additional 228,538 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 177,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 38,159 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRX opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Xerox’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

