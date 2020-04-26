Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 674 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAWW. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 63,122 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAWW. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, Director Charles F. Bolden, Jr. purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $55,001.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,078.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 34,646 shares of company stock worth $623,027 and sold 56,748 shares worth $1,294,732. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $29.72 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $729.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $747.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

